Man United eye loan swoop for 35-year-old striker – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are considering a shock swoop to sign Boca Juniors striker Carlos Tevez on loan for the remainder of the season, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Red Devils have become increasingly desperate in their bid to sign a striker to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options.

The same article states that Marcus Rashford’s back injury has forced Manchester United’s hand as the 20-time English champions look to recruit a forward this month.

According to the same story, Manchester United are prepared to sign the out-of-favour Tevez on loan for the remainder of the Premier League season to ease their injury woes.

The same story goes on to report that the Argentinian side would be willing to loan out Tevez to Manchester United for the remainder of his deal at Boca.

Tevez started his Premier League career at West Ham before he completed a move to Manchester United in 2007, scoring 34 times in two seasons to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

The former Argentina international moved to Manchester City ahead of Manchester United in 2009, winning the league title and the FA Cup.

Manchester United will take on Wolves in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday 1 February after the January transfer window shuts.

