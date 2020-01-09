Darren Fletcher predicts Man United signings in January after Man City rout

Former Red Devils midfielder Darren Fletcher says Man United will strengthen their squad this month to help their younger players

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 9 January 2020, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Darren Fletcher is convinced that Manchester United will look to bring in new signings in January to help the younger members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Manchester United suffered a chastening 3-1 loss to bitter rivals Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez plus Andrea Pereira’s own goal gave the Citizens a handsome 3-0 lead at half-time in the League Cup encounter.

Manchester United managed to score a goal with 20 minutes left to play when Marcus Rashford found the net but the Red Devils have an uphill battle to reach the final in Wembley.

The 20-time English champions could end up without a top-four finish and fail to win any silverware for the second successive season.

Manchester United are in fifth position in the Premier League table and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with 17 games to go.

Former Manchester United midfielder Fletcher believes that the Red Devils need to invest in some new players before the close of the transfer window.

“The club will look to bring someone in to help these young players out for the rest of the season,” Fletcher told Sky Sports on Tuesday night.

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The Red Devils have found it difficult to qualify for the Champions League on a regular basis.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to Arsenal transfer speculation
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta drops fresh hint about January signings at Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Instagram)
‘Phenomenal’: Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans about forward
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Arsenal January transfers
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham offered the chance to sign 24-year-old French striker – report
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Cesc Fabregas sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Callum Hudson-Odoi
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mesut Ozil
Mohamed Elneny reveals how Mesut Ozil surprised him at Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Paul Ince tells Man United to make major Paul Pogba decision
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Cesc Fabregas sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Callum Hudson-Odoi
ScoopDragon Football News Network