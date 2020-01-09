Darren Fletcher predicts Man United signings in January after Man City rout

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Darren Fletcher is convinced that Manchester United will look to bring in new signings in January to help the younger members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Manchester United suffered a chastening 3-1 loss to bitter rivals Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez plus Andrea Pereira’s own goal gave the Citizens a handsome 3-0 lead at half-time in the League Cup encounter.

Manchester United managed to score a goal with 20 minutes left to play when Marcus Rashford found the net but the Red Devils have an uphill battle to reach the final in Wembley.

The 20-time English champions could end up without a top-four finish and fail to win any silverware for the second successive season.

Manchester United are in fifth position in the Premier League table and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with 17 games to go.

Former Manchester United midfielder Fletcher believes that the Red Devils need to invest in some new players before the close of the transfer window.

“The club will look to bring someone in to help these young players out for the rest of the season,” Fletcher told Sky Sports on Tuesday night.

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The Red Devils have found it difficult to qualify for the Champions League on a regular basis.

