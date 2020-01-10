Man United weighing up offer for 22-year-old Ajax midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are weighing up a potential bid to sign Ajax star Donny van de Beek in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in a swoop to sign the 22-year-old from the Dutch giants.

The same article states that Solskjaer is pushing the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to bring in new signings to help his current Manchester United side this month.

According to the same story, Manchester United could turn their focus to Van de Beek after the Red Devils missed out on Solskjaer’s compatriot Erling Haaland earlier this month.

ESPN go on to report that the Old Trafford outfit are hoping to capitalise on Ajax’s failure to qualify for the Champions League round of 16 by swooping for the Dutch talent.

The story suggests Manchester United will have to produce a transfer fee in the region of £50m to sign the Netherlands international in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have lost two of their last three games in all competitions in a disappointing start to 2020.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 to Arsenal on New Year’s Day before a 0-0 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup.

Manchester City were 3-1 winners against Manchester United in the League Cup in mid-week.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip