Man United weighing up offer for 22-year-old Ajax midfielder – report

Manchester United are contemplating a potential bid to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 10 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are weighing up a potential bid to sign Ajax star Donny van de Beek in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in a swoop to sign the 22-year-old from the Dutch giants.

The same article states that Solskjaer is pushing the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to bring in new signings to help his current Manchester United side this month.

According to the same story, Manchester United could turn their focus to Van de Beek after the Red Devils missed out on Solskjaer’s compatriot Erling Haaland earlier this month.

ESPN go on to report that the Old Trafford outfit are hoping to capitalise on Ajax’s failure to qualify for the Champions League round of 16 by swooping for the Dutch talent.

The story suggests Manchester United will have to produce a transfer fee in the region of £50m to sign the Netherlands international in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have lost two of their last three games in all competitions in a disappointing start to 2020.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 to Arsenal on New Year’s Day before a 0-0 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup.

Manchester City were 3-1 winners against Manchester United in the League Cup in mid-week.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea FC fans told there is much more to come from Christian Pulisic
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal urged to sign 24-year-old Premier League defender
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Arsenal January transfers
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC interested in 27-year-old Premier League winger – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Nigel Winterburn predicts where Arsenal will finish this season
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Michael Owen
Michael Owen gives his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Eden Hazard exit helped convince Chelsea FC youngster to stay, claims defender
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Nigel Winterburn predicts where Arsenal will finish this season
ScoopDragon Football News Network