Man United to be offered chance to sign proven 32-year-old striker – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United will be presented with the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils will have the opportunity to sign the Uruguay international on a free transfer in the summer.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions have been informed that the 32-year-old is not available to sign in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United are keen on a proven goal-scorer to bolster their ranks after the Red Devils sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer.

The article goes on to state that Cavani won’t leave PSG this month because the reigning Ligue 1 champions value the Uruguayan at a hefty £32m despite his contract situation.

Cavani is expected to become a free agent in the summer and a move to Manchester United is on the cards, the report adds.

However, the England media outlet claims that Chelsea FC and Atletico Madrid could rival Manchester United for Cavani’s signature.

Cavani has netted 198 goals in 291 games in all competitions for PSG over the past seven seasons.

The Uruguay international initially established himself as one of Europe’s deadliest strikers during his three-year stint at Napoli, netting 104 times.

