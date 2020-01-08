Juventus chief rules out selling midfielders linked with Man United

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici says Emre Can and Adrien Rabiot will stay at the club despite interest from Manchester United

By Transfer Agent Wednesday 8 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has ruled out Emre Can or Adrien Rabiot leaving the Serie A champions despite reported interest from Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to bolster Manchester United’s midfield options in the January transfer window following injury to two key players.

Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are set to be sidelined for one month and two months respectively, leaving Manchester United short on options in the middle of the park.

Manchester United were linked with a potential swoop to sign former Liverpool FC star Emre Can last month following the Germany international’s limited game time in Turin.

The Red Devils were also reported to be rekindling their former interest in Rabiot after Manchester United were linked with the French star during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Bur Paratici doesn’t envisage Can or Rabiot leaving Juventus in the January transfer window to dash Manchester United’s hopes of signing either midfielder.

“I can exclude Emre Can leaving, as he will certainly remain with us,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by the Daily Mail. “On an international level, he is one of the most wanted players, but I think he can be important for our project.

“Rabiot arrived here after not playing for eight months. It’s only natural on a physical level he should take time to adapt. He paid the price for that, but he has done well when used.

“We are confident, he is an important player and a guarantee for Juve, not a question mark or a doubt. We have an important squad, with a lot of competition for places, and that’s how it should be at this level.”

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round at the weekend.

The Red Devils are in fifth place in the Premier League table and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United will take on Norwich City in their next Premier League clash.

