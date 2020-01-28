Man United still interested in 26-year-old Juventus midfielder – report

Manchester United are eyeing a potential deal to sign Juventus midfielder Emre Can, according to a report

Transfer Agent
Tuesday 28 January 2020, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are still eyeing a potential swoop to sign Juventus midfielder Emre Can, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Germany international is still on Manchester United’s radar as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his Red Devils squad.

The same article states that the Manchester United manager is eager to sign a midfielder before the close of the January transfer window following injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are interested in Can but the German midfielder’s connections to Liverpool FC have prompted a lukewarm reaction to Manchester United’s pursuit.

The Daily Express go on to claim Solskjaer has not been dissuaded by Can’s initial reluctance as the Norwegian head coach looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

The Manchester United squad managed to ease the pressure on Solskjaer on Sunday thanks to a resounding 6-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Red Devils will make the short trip to The Etihad in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night following a 3-1 loss at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Manchester United will host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

