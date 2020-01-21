Gary Neville identifies five signings Man United need to make

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville says Manchester United need to sign new players in five key areas.

Manchester United slumped to a 2-0 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday following goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The Red Devils were without key players such as Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay due to injuries for their short trip to bitter rivals Liverpool FC.

Manchester United have failed to sign a replacement for Belgium international Romelu Lukaku since his move to Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

Injuries to McTominay and Pogba have left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team looking lightweight in the middle of the park.

However, Neville is convinced that Manchester United need more signings than a new striker and a new midfielder if the 20-time English champions want to improve under Solskjaer.

The Sky Sports pundit believes Manchester United will need up to five new signings to bolster Solskjaer’s squad.

“At a lot lower level I’m an owner of a football club and the idea of trying to get the right player in this month is difficult because the best players essentially aren’t going to be available and you might have to pay over the odds but there’s no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and those Manchester United players need some assistance in that dressing room,” Neville told his Sky Sports podcast.

“Marcus Rashford is out for potentially two or three months so they’re going to be light up front.

“You look at the midfield, it’s bleak. Paul Pogba is out, having an operation, but there’s more than the midfield and centre-forward that needs changing at the club.

“They need a centre-back. They need a left-back. They need a wide player, they need a striker, they need a midfielder. There’s five or six players needed in that squad not just one or two.

“Yeah, immediate to patch things up a midfielder and striker are essential because of the injuries to Rashford and Pogba but there are other things Manchester United have to be targeting.

“It’s a squad that’s had hundreds of millions spent on it but it looks like it needs hundreds of millions more. That’s worrying.”

Manchester United signed Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Swansea City winger Daniel James in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are in fifth spot in the Premier League table and within striking distance of a top-four finish if Solskjaer’s side can find some consistent performances.

