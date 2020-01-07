Man United consider move for out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder – report

Manchester United are weighing up offer for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 7 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are considering a swoop to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign Winks given his current situation at Tottenham.

The same article states that Winks has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to create the possibility of the creative midfielder being lured away from north London.

According to the same story, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign two new midfielders this month following injury blows to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

The article goes on to state that Winks would fit the profile of player that Solskjaer would like to add to his squad given that the Spurs star is a home-grown talent with his future still ahead of him.

However, the report suggests that Tottenham would demand a significant sum for Winks because he is under contract until 2024.

Winks has started 12 games and has made four substitute appearances in the current campaign.

However, the 23-year-old has only started three of Mourinho’s nine top-flight games in charge so far.

Tottenham will take on Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in their next top-flight fixture before Manchester United make the trip to Anfield a week later.

