Paul Merson tells Man United to sign 24-year-old instead of Bruno Fernandes

Paul Merson says Manchester United should sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish ahead of Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Portugal international since the start of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has scored eight goals and made seven assists in 16 appearances in the Portuguese top flight so far this term.

Manchester United have been regularly touted with an interest in the Sporting Lisbon star over the past couple of seasons.

Reports in England suggest the 20-time English champions are close to landing their long-term target before this month’s transfer deadline.

Grealish is another attacking midfielder who has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United as well as Manchester City.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has netted six times and has created five goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Daily Star columnist Merson believes Manchester United would be better off signing Grealish rather than Fernandes.

“Forget Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United should be trying to sign Jack Grealish,” Merson wrote in the Daily Star.

“He is one of the top ten players in the Premier League right now. He is absolutely different class and would walk into almost any other Premier League team.

“Grealish would walk into the United team. Tottenham tried to get him not long ago and he’d walk into their team right now as well.

“I can’t explain to people how good this kid is. Aston Villa lost 6-1 to Manchester City and he was the only one who still had time on the ball.

“His composure is something else. I don’t understand why clubs aren’t queuing up to try and sign him. Is it because he’s English but isn’t playing for England?

“Bruno Fernandes is a full international. He’s had clubs all over Europe looking at him. But he’s never played in this league before. Grealish has. And he’s ripping it up every week.

“I love watching him play. If I had to pay to watch one player in the Premier League, I’d watch him.

“He can see a pass, score goals, and he gets on the ball. He wants the ball all the time. That’s what makes a top player – always wanting the ball. He never hides.

“Kevin De Bruyne is a world class midfielder. But he’s got world class players around him. Jack Grealish plays in a struggling bottom three team and is outstanding.”

The Red Devils will make the trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in their next top-flight fixture at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

