Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report

Manchester City are ready to compete with Manchester United for Jack Grealish's signature, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 14 January 2020, 08:00 UK
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Manchester City are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Jack Grealish this summer, according to a report.

Metro is reporting that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is already thinking about summer signings after a difficult season for the defending champions.

The same article states that the Citizens are planning to make up to five signings in the summer to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Guardiola would like to sign a box-to-box midfielder such as Aston Villa captain Grealish.

Metro go on to report that the Spanish head coach was impressed with Grealish’s performance in Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat by Manchester City back in October.

However, the media outlet suggest that Manchester United could upset Manchester City’s plans given their interest in the former Republic of Ireland international.

Metro reveal that the Red Devils are planning a bid at the end of the season but suggest Manchester City could win the race thanks to their lure of regular silverware.

Manchester City were 6-1 winners against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday as Grealish received a booking in the rout.

Grealish has scored six goals and has made five assists upon his return to the Premier League this term.

