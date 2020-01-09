Brendan Rodgers sends message to Man United about James Maddison

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Brendan Rodgers has reiterated that Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is not for sale despite reported interest from Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign the England international in the January transfer window.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has openly admitted that he is in the market to sign one or two midfielders this month.

Maddison fits the criteria for the type of player Manchester United have targeted since Solskjaer’s appointment over 12 months ago.

The Red Devils have signed young British talent in the shape of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Asked about Manchester United’s reported interest in Maddison, Leicester boss Rodgers replied:

“There’s no message, it’s a month and pre-January there’s lots of speculation around lots of our players which is great because they’re talents and it means they and the team are doing very well.

“But nobody will leave here in January, that’s for sure. We want to add to the squad if we can.

“It’s been a fantastic first part of the season for us and we’ve started the second well so we want to continue with that rhythm and continuity with the player, developing them and the team and then see where we arrive at the end of the season.

“There’s no pressure to sell him and no need for us to sell. Our idea is to keep the squad together and can we add to it rather than diminish the quality.”

Maddison scored in Leicester’s 3-0 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park last time out in the Premier League.

The England star has scored six goals and has made three assists in 20 appearances in the Premier League this term.

Maddison has established himself as one of the most exciting creative midfielders in the Premier League over the past 18 months at Leicester.

The Foxes signed the 23-year-old in a £20m deal from Norwich City in 2018 before the Canaries secured the promotion to the top flight last term.

Maddison netted seven goals and created seven assists in his first season as a Leicester player.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip