Man United consider offer for 23-year-old Leicester midfielder – report

Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 8 January 2020, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in a potential move to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Maddison ahead of a potential move to sign the England international this month.

The same article states that the Red Devils are concerned that signing Maddison in January could prove a complicated process.

According to the same story, Maddison fulfils a lot of the requirements that Manchester United are looking for given his age, footballing intelligence and his nationality.

The article goes on to add that the 23-year-old’s ability to score goals from midfield appeals to Manchester United in the absence of injured Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

Sky Sports are unsure whether Maddison would consider a move to Manchester United this month, given that the Leicester star would presumably get more playing time at the King Power Stadium.

Maddison has scored six times and has made three assists in 20 games in the Premier League this season to help Leicester challenge Liverpool FC for the title.

The England star earned rave reviews after his return of seven goals and seven assists in his first season at Leicester last term following a £20m move from Norwich City in 2018.

