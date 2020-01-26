Man United still interested in signing 23-year-old Leicester star – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are still interested in a potential swoop for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to a report in England.

The Independent, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Red Devils are continuing to keep tabs on the England international ahead of a potential bid for the highly-rated creative midfielder.

The same article states that Manchester United’s attempts to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes hasn’t lessened their interest in the 23-year-old Foxes star.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are set to make Maddison a major summer target as they look to revive their ailing fortunes ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The report goes on to add that, unsurprisingly, Leicester are keen to retain Maddison’s services given his electric form for the Foxes since his move from Norwich City in 2018.

Maddison has scored six times and has made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United are set to be without two of their key midfielders for up to two months after Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba suffered injury setbacks earlier this month.

Maddison will be hoping to line up for Leicester against Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium next Saturday when third play fourth.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip