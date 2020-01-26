Man United still interested in signing 23-year-old Leicester star – report

Manchester United retain an interest in Leicester City star James Maddison, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 26 January 2020, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are still interested in a potential swoop for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to a report in England.

The Independent, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Red Devils are continuing to keep tabs on the England international ahead of a potential bid for the highly-rated creative midfielder.

The same article states that Manchester United’s attempts to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes hasn’t lessened their interest in the 23-year-old Foxes star.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are set to make Maddison a major summer target as they look to revive their ailing fortunes ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The report goes on to add that, unsurprisingly, Leicester are keen to retain Maddison’s services given his electric form for the Foxes since his move from Norwich City in 2018.

Maddison has scored six times and has made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United are set to be without two of their key midfielders for up to two months after Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba suffered injury setbacks earlier this month.

Maddison will be hoping to line up for Leicester against Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium next Saturday when third play fourth.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title claim after 2-1 win at Wolves
Sadio Mane
Jurgen Klopp updates Liverpool FC fans on Sadio Mane injury
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC re-open talks about signing quality 23-year-old attacker – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops January transfer hint for Man United fans
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Bournemouth v Arsenal
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Hull v Chelsea FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Nick Kyrgios (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Australian Open 2020: Medvedev and Rublev spearhead Russian surge, but Kyrgios downs Khachanov in epic
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford drops hint about Man United return on Twitter
Martin Keown
Martin Keown makes Man United prediction about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking
ScoopDragon Football News Network