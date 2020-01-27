James Maddison urged to reject Man United in favour of Liverpool FC switch

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

James Maddison should reject Manchester United and wait for a potential move to Liverpool FC or Manchester City, according to ESPN pundit Steve Nicol.

The 23-year-old Leicester City midfielder’s performances over the past two seasons have attracted a lot of interest over the past few months ahead of the January transfer window.

Maddison has remained at Leicester despite various reports in the British media linking the England star with a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling Manchester United side.

The Red Devils boss is thought to be eager to sign a creative midfielder to bolster his options in the middle of the park following injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

The 20-time English champions are in fifth place but six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC and a staggering 33 points adrift of leaders Liverpool FC.

ESPN pundit Nicol believes Maddison would be best-served ignoring Manchester United’s overtures and holding out for a move to Liverpool FC or Manchester City.

“Under normal circumstances this would be kind of a no brainer, somebody like him, playing at a provincial side shall we call them in Leicester City,” Nicol told ESPN FC.

“The big guns of Manchester United come calling for you and it’s only a matter of, can the two clubs sort it out financially? That’s what used to happen.

“The bottom line is, is it going to benefit this guy going to United right now? I don’t think it would. I think it would help him to keep playing in the way he has at Leicester.

“The way Leicester play suits his game and in fact the way they play is a lot closer to what the likes of City and Liverpool do, than what the likes of United do.

“I’d suggest if I’m him, I hang around and wait. Wait for a Liverpool or a Manchester City.

“Because right now, going to Man United, I think is pulling people under. I think for his game, it’s not going to help him going to Man United.

“If Paul Pogba can go to Man United and his game suffers, with the experience he has, why wouldn’t it happen to James Maddison?”

Maddison has scored six goals and has made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League this term.

The Leicester star’s former team-mate Harry Maguire has struggled at Manchester United this season following his £80m move from the Foxes in the summer.

The Red Devils will welcome sixth-placed Wolves to Old Trafford in their next Premier League game on Saturday, while Liverpool FC will host Southampton.

