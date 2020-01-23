Man United submit £30m bid for 16-year-old Championship star – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have submitted a £30m bid for Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are flexing their financial muscle in the race to sign the 16-year-old in the transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are eager to land the Birmingham talent, who has been described as the most exciting English starlet since Wayne Rooney.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are merely one of a number of top European clubs who want to sign the Birmingham starlet such is his reputation.

The Sun go on to report that Manchester United are prepared to pay more than £30m for the Birmingham forward in order to win the race to sign the highly-rated prospect.

The report reveals that Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among the interested clubs keeping an eye on Bellingham.

The teenager became the club’s youngest-ever player when he faced Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup first round at the age of 16 years and 38 days last year.

Bellingham has netted four times in 25 games for the Championship side in his breakthrough season at the Birmingham outfit.

He has made three appearances for England’s Under-17 side.

