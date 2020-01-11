Man United ready to ‘go all out’ to sign top Serie A defender – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are ready to make a huge offer for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the January transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United are ready to rekindle their interest in the Senegal international.

The same article states that Koulibaly’s future at Napoli is far from certain, with the Naples club in turmoil after a difficult 2019-20 Serie A campaign.

According to the same story, the African defender’s relationship with Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis has deteriorated, opening the door to the centre-half’s potential exit.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are showing the biggest interest in the Senegal defender after previously being linked with the Napoli star

The article suggests Manchester United could even make an offer in January but Napoli aren’t prepared to drop their asking price for Koulibaly if a sale is to go through.

Manchester United made England international Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in the world last summer after the former Hull man completed an £80m move to Old Trafford from Leicester City.

The Red Devils haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge of the 20-time English champions.

