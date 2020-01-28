Man United look to beat Arsenal to 16-year-old defender – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are hoping to beat Arsenal to the signing of Sunderland defender Logan Pye, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are eager to sign the 16-year-old as the Red Devils keep one eye on their long-term future.

The same article states that Sunderland consider Pye to be a promising prospect despite the teenager’s lack of first-team experience.

According to the same story, Pye’s performances for Sunderland’s Under-18 side have alerted a lot of Premier League clubs.

Arsenal and Manchester United are thought to be frontrunners to sign Pye as both clubs look to build for a brighter future.

The Sun go on to reveal that Manchester United are set to offer Pye a five-year deal to move to Old Trafford ahead of The Emirates.

Manchester United have been targeting British talent since Solskjaer took over the reins of the club from Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

The Red Devils have also blooded Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams under Solskjaer to highlight the manager’s willingness to give young talent a chance.

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night before a home clash against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

