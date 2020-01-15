BBC Sport pundit makes Man United claim about Marcus Rashford

Spurs legend Garth Crooks (Photo: Screengrab / BBC Sport)

Marcus Rashford would be playing for a club abroad if Jose Mourinho was still in charge at Manchester United, BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has claimed.

The Manchester United striker scored twice in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford to continue his prolific form in the 2019-20 season.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been criticised for Manchester United’s inconsistent performances this season, the Norwegian has managed to get the best out of Rashford.

The 22-year-old is producing some of his most prolific form under Solskjaer following an impressive return of 14 goals in 22 games in the Premier League this term.

Only Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has scored more times than Rashford in the English top flight, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Ings have also netted 14 goals.

Rashford’s Manchester United career appeared to be stalling under Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho but the England international is back on track under the current boss.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks claimed that Mourinho would have sold Rashford or left the England striker in the reserves if he was still in charge.

“The way Rashford nonchalantly took his first goal against Norwich told you all you need to know about his development,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The casual manner in which he celebrated screamed ‘this is just what I do for a living’ and that it was simply business as usual.

“I can’t help but feel if Jose Mourinho was still at Old Trafford, Rashford would be playing for a club abroad or in the reserves – instead, he is now flourishing at the club he loves.”

Rashford’s two goals against Norwich City came from three attempts during the Premier League clash.

The England star has scored 19 goals in 26 games in all competitions for Manchester United this term.

