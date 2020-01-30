Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes Man United prediction about Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Alexis Sanchez will prove his critics wrong when the Chile international returns to Manchester United in the summer.

The 31-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Serie A giants Inter Milan after Sanchez was deemed surplus to requirements in the summer transfer window last year.

However, Manchester United have performed a stunning U-turn after deciding that Sanchez does have a future at the Old Trafford when his Inter loan comes to an end.

The 20-time English champions are expected to welcome the former Arsenal forward back to Carrington training ground in the summer ahead of their pre-season tour.

Sanchez struggled to have an impact in his initial 18 months at Manchester United following his move to Old Trafford from Arsenal in the 2018 January transfer window.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final, Solskjaer backed Sanchez to prove his doubters wrong.

“The clubs don’t want to lose their best players so Alexis Sanchez will come back in the summer and prove you all wrong,” Solskjaer said.

Speaking about the January transfer window in general, Solskjaer said: “We’ve got players here who are working hard to get back as well and if there is something out there then the club are pursuing that and looking at it,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course it’s a difficult window and it always has been. I can’t remember how many good’ns we’ve brought in in January… Henrik [Larsson] was good, Nemanja [Vidic] and Patrice [Evra] were two good ones. Henrik was a loan…”

Manchester United are reportedly paying Sanchez an eye watering £500,000 a week after his controversial move to the Red Devils from their bitter rivals Arsenal.

Sanchez has only managed to score five times in 45 games in all competitions for Manchester United following his move to the 20-time English champions from the Gunners.

