Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Man United want signings in key position

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he wants to make one or two signings to bolster his midfield

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 3 January 2020, 08:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Manchester United will look to sign one or two midfielders in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 loss to their bitter rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night to make a disappointing start to 2020.

Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock early in the first half to put the visitors on the back foot in the English capital before Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos netted three minutes before half-time.

Manchester United struggled to test Arsenal as Mikel Arteta secured his first Premier League win since his appointment as Unai Emery’s permanent replacement.

Solskjaer was forced to start with Fred and Nemanja Matic in his midfield due to the absences of injured duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Quizzed about whether Manchester United would focus their efforts on signing midfielders in the January transfer window due to injuries to McTominay and Pogba, Solskjaer said:

“Of course it’s, how you say, playing on our decision making when you’ve got two players out – Paul for a month and Scott for two.

“That will give us less options and we’ve got loads of games, important games. But still, it’s got to be right and that’s the big point here.

“And if it’s available and it’s possible we’ll do something definitely, we’re looking at one or two [signings].”

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table and five points adrift of Chelsea FC in fourth spot.

The Red Devils have won two of their last five Premier League games to struggle to make up ground on the Blues.

Manchester United will take on Norwich City in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday 10 January.

