Solskjaer sends defiant message to Man United fans about summer transfers

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he doesn’t regret allowing key players to leave Manchester United last summer.

The Red Devils opted to sell Romelu Lukaku in a big-money deal to Serie A title contenders Inter Milan despite only signing the Belgian in 2017.

Alexis Sanchez completed a loan move to the Serie A squad to further weaken Solskjaer’s options in attack ahead of the season.

Manchester United have paid the price for failing to invest in any replacements, having been hit by a spate of injuries.

Marcus Rashford is set to miss up to two months with a back injury to leave Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as Solskjaer’s only recognised frontmen.

Manchester United have been linked with plenty of names in January but the Red Devils have been unable to get any deals over the line.

However, Solskjaer has no regrets about Manchester United’s transfer dealings in the summer despite seeing his squad stretched to breaking point due to injuries.

“I have not thought ‘Oh, I wish I had kept him’. When you decide to let players go it is because of different reasons and some of those we let go were not right for the culture I was trying to build,” Solskjaer is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

“That is just my belief and that is why we kept the players here with the right attitude. We know they will run through a brick wall for the club and for each other – not everyone did.”

Rashford is Manchester United’s leading goal-scorer with a return of 14 goals in the Premier League this season.

The England star has scored 39 per cent of Manchester United’s goals in the English top flight this term.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action next weekend with a home clash against Wolves.

