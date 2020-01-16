Man United will have to pay £5m to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – report

Manchester United will have to cough up £5m if they want to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 16 January 2020, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United will have to cough up £5m to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils won’t find it cheap to dismiss Solskjaer if Manchester United decide to change the management at Old Trafford.

The same article states that Solskjaer is fighting to save his job following a mixed Premier League season under the Norwegian head coach so far this term.

According to the same story, Manchester United are adamant that Solskjaer is their long-term choice to revive the club’s ailing fortunes despite speculation about his position.

The Sun has revealed that the Glazer family would have to pay £5m to part company with Solskjaer after he signed a contract with Manchester United back in March.

The story goes on to claim Solskjaer’s sacking would take Manchester United’s spending in compensation for managers to £40m since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Manchester United were 4-0 winners against relegation candidates Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday to ease some of the building pressure on Solskjaer.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in their next fixture at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United haven’t made any signings in the January transfer window so far.

