Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends personal Man United scout to watch 21-year-old – report

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent his personal scout to watch West Ham's Declan Rice play against Sheffield United, according to a report

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles Wednesday 15 January 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent his personal scout to watch West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last weekend ahead of Manchester United’s potential move for the England star, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a summer swoop to sign the highly impressive 21-year-old midfielder.

The same article states that Solskjaer sent scout Simon Wells to watch Rice’s performance in West Ham’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield United in the Premier League last Friday.

According to the same story, Wells is Solskjaer’s most trusted scout as the Red Devils boss looks to decide whether Rice is a potential signing for the 20-time English champions or not.

The media outlet report that Solskjaer is eager to improve his midfield options in the next two transfer windows given the club’s well-documented issues in the middle of the park.

The report goes on to state that West Ham are preparing themselves for a summer bid for the former Republic of Ireland international after his fine performances for the Hammers.

Manchester United were 4-0 winners against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to record their first win of the calendar year so far.

The Red Devils haven’t signed any players in the January transfer window so far.

