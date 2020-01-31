Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifies the type of striker Man United want to sign

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Red Devils are still looking to sign a proven goal-scorer before Friday's deadline

Friday 31 January 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are still working on a deal to sign a proven goal-scorer before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Red Devils are in the market to sign a new striker following Marcus Rashford’s back injury earlier this month.

The England star is set to be sidelined for up to two months after he suffered a double fracture in his lower back.

Manchester United have already confirmed that they’ve reached an agreement to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The 20-time English champions have been forced to rely upon Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood in the absence of Rashford in recent games.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final at The Etihad on Wednesday night, Solskjaer said:

“I think everyone who is watching us can see what we’re trying to do. We’ll get there, we’ll add players.

“The culture here… character, attitude. Today the quality wasn’t great, sometimes that happens.

“We need more goal-scorers, we need more goals, that’s a definite.

“We need someone who will break their nose to score a goal, or their toe.”

Manchester United have been criticised for selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer without having a replacement lined up to fill the Belgian’s void.

Alexis Sanchez completed a loan move to the Serie A title challengers to further deplete Solskjaer’s options in attacking areas for the 2019-20 season.

Rashford is Manchester United’s leading goal-scorer with a career-best 14 Premier League goals so far this term.

The Red Devils will host sixth-placed Wolves in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

