Solskjaer gives Man United transfer update after Rashford injury blow

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will look to make January signings if they’re a good fit for the Old Trafford outfit.

Manchester United suffered another blow at the weekend after Solskjaer confirmed that Marcus Rashford will be sidelined for up to two months with a back problem.

The Red Devils missed the England international in their 2-0 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC as Anthony Martial was wasteful in front of goal.

Naturally, Solskjaer was quizzed about Manchester United signing a new striker in the January transfer window to provide cover for Rashford during his injury lay-off.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move to sign Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes but the Portugal international isn’t a striker.

Asked during his post-match media conference whether Rashford’s injury had altered Manchester United’s plans for the January transfer window, Solskjaer replied:

“We’ve had many, many injuries to big players this season.

“Marcus now, Anthony’s been out for months, Paul’s been out for more than half the season and Scott’s been out for months.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation that we’re in. It might be, because the window is open, we might look at some short-term deals as well that could take us through to the summer.

“We’re looking at numbers as well because we have had many injuries so if the right one’s there and it will fit for us, we can buy. If there are loans available, it might be possible.

“But I’ve got players here as well that are champing at the bit.”

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC following goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The Red Devils are in fifth spot in the Premier League table and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United will host Burnley in their next Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The 20-time English champions haven’t signed any players in the January transfer window so far.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip