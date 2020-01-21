‘I’m worried’: Patrice Evra gives verdict on Man United’s transfer activity

Sky Sports pundit Patrice Evra admits he is concerned about Man United's failure to sign a striker

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 21 January 2020, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Patrice Evra has slammed Manchester United for their failure to sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The Red Devils sold Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, while Chile international Alexis Sanchez followed the Belgian to the San Siro on a loan deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left to rely on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as his only options in attack after Manchester United failed to sign a replacement for Lukaku in the most recent transfer window.

Although Rashford has stepped up to the mark with a respectable 12 goals in the Premier League this season, the England star succumbed to a serious injury in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Wolves last week.

The 22-year-old has suffered a double stress fracture in his back to rule the Manchester United striker out of action for between four and eight weeks.

Former Red Devils defender Evra admitted that he was disappointed Manchester United hadn’t already addressed their lack of options up front after Lukaku’s departure.

“When [Romelu] Lukaku and [Alexis] Sanchez left we never replaced them so I’m not waiting for the injury of Marcus to buy now another striker,” Evra told Sky Sports.

“We should have done that months ago. I’m not talking with the board right now so I don’t know [why that didn’t happen].

“But I know, as a United team when you want to win the league, you need four best strikers and actually we’ve only got Martial.

“So, yeah, I’m a little bit worried.”

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday after goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The Red Devils have only managed to win two of their six games in 2020.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
‘A painful moment’: Gary Neville reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher makes honest admission about Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC
Jurgen Klopp
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Liverpool FC and Jurgen Klopp
Tammy Abraham
Frank Lampard warns Chelsea FC they can’t rely on 22-year-old
Ian Wright
Ian Wright suggests one signing that Chelsea FC need to make
Ian Wright
Ian Wright: What I think of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Former champs Williams, Federer, Djokovic, Osaka score opening wins
Linda Pizzuti Henry shared a video from the game on Twitter (Photo: Linda Pizzuti Henry / Twitter)
Liverpool FC owner’s wife reacts to the 2-0 win over Man United
Tammy Abraham
Frank Lampard warns Chelsea FC they can’t rely on 22-year-old
ScoopDragon Football News Network