Paul Scholes tips Man United to sign 25-year-old

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes has backed Manchester United to quickly wrap up the signing of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes following Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss to Burnley.

The Red Devils slumped to a humiliating 2-0 loss to Burnley at Old Trafford as goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez sealed three points for the visitors.

Manchester United have lost successive Premier League games after it was revealed that Marcus Rashford would be sidelined for a couple of months with a back problem.

The Red Devils only have Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to rely on up front to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decidedly lightweight in forward positions.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes is backing the 20-time English champions to get a deal for Fernandes wrapped up quickly after their latest defeat.

“Too often this season Manchester United have had two good results and then had two or three bad results,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“That performance tonight might do him [Solskjaer] a favour in the transfer market. It might spur the club on to spend that few extra million on the players they’re looking at like Bruno Fernandes.

“It might get done tomorrow because of this. He needs more bodies in the building. He’s got some big injuries so he needs help.

“The club need to help him now. I fear for the next few weeks because the injured players aren’t coming back for a while. He’s stuck with these players for now unless they sign anyone.”

Fernandes has scored 64 times in 135 games over the past three seasons at Sporting Lisbon to establish himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in the Portuguese top flight.

The 25-year-old finished with 20 goals in 33 league games last season to attract interest from Manchester United and a number of other European clubs.

Manchester United have a rich pedigree with Portuguese players, having signed Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani in the past under Solskjaer’s former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

