Man United eye double raid on Premier League club – report

Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Wolves duo Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 7 January 2020, 08:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United have initiated a double raid on Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign the Wolves duo in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Ole Gunner Solskjaer is eager to land two signings this month – and the Wolves pair could fit the bill.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have contacted Jimenez and Neves regarding possible moves to Old Trafford this month.

The report reveals that Wolves are understandably reluctant to lose two keys players but the Premier League club would consider selling Jimenez and Neves if their valuation is met.

The story reveals that Manchester United are in talks with the agents of Jimenez and Neves about possible transfers after the Red Devils missed out on Erling Haaland, who ended up signing for Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw with Wolves in their FA Cup third-round clash at Molineux Stadium at the weekend.

The two clubs will renew their rivalry next week in the third-round replay at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are in fifth spot and a point ahead of Wolves – and the Premier League duo could also meet in the latter stages of the Europa League this season.

