Sky Sports reporter: Man United interested in 28-year-old Mexican

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old striker ahead of a potential swoop to sign the proven Premier League goal-scorer.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be eager to bolster his attack in the transfer window ahead of the second half of the season.

The Red Devils have been heavily reliant on England international Marcus Rashford this term after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez moved to Inter Milan last summer.

Anthony Martial, meanwhile, has struggled to produce consistent form despite being played in his preferred centre-forward role.

Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol claimed that Manchester United are interested in Wolves striker Jimenez.

“Manchester are interested in signing him (Jimenez) but it would be a very difficult deal to do because he has been playing so well at Wolves since he moved there,” Solhekol told Sky Sports.

“He has been identified by Manchester United as a player they are interested in. I find it difficult to believe Wolves would sell him, especially in January.”

Jimenez has netted 21 times in 59 Premier League games since his move to Wolves.

The Mexico international has netted 34 times in 77 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

Manchester United have also been linked with a swoop to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, and Solhekol added: “They (United) are looking to sign another forward. You could argue that they haven’t really replaced Romelu Lukaku, with all the goals that he scored.

“There’s a couple of players they are looking at: one is Moussa Dembele at Lyon. He would like to come to England but the problem is Lyon don’t want to sell him this month.

“That is going to be a difficult deal to do, although I think he would like to play for Manchester United.”

Manchester United failed to win their opening three games in 2020 against Arsenal, Wolves and Manchester City to heap pressure on Solskjaer.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip