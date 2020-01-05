Rio Ferdinand identifies the four players he wants Man United to sign

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand says he would love Manchester United to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz, Agustin Almendra and Edinson Cavani in January.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 loss to bitter rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on New Year’s Day to lose ground on fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United have struggled to find any consistency under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to heap pressure on the Norwegian head coach.

The retired striker signed Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Swansea City winger Daniel James in the summer.

However, the summer additions have been unable to elevate Manchester United to another level to challenge Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Chelsea FC.

Speaking during a question and answer session on his Twitter profile, Ferdinand was asked to put forward some proposed transfer targets for the Red Devils.

With a heavy Napoli theme, Ferdinand suggested Napoli duo Koulibaly and Ruiz as well as Boca Juniors teenager Almendra.

Ferdinand wrote on his Twitter page: “CM – Fabián Ruiz. CB –

@kkoulibaly26. Wildcard: CM – Agustin Almendra @AgustinAlmendr5.”

The BT Sport pundit went on to suggest another former Napoli player in the shape of Cavani to bolster their attack.

Ferdinand posted: “Just thinking…. I would 100% go & get

@ECavaniOfficial (Edinson Cavani).

“Huge experience, Goalscorer, Work Ethic & Great Pro who the younger players in the squad would learn a lot from! Thoughts?!”

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013 when Ferdinand was still a regular under Sir Alex Ferguson.

