Rio Ferdinand identifies the four players he wants Man United to sign

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand eyes four players that he'd love the Red Devils to sign in January

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 5 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Rio Ferdinand
Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand says he would love Manchester United to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz, Agustin Almendra and Edinson Cavani in January.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 loss to bitter rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on New Year’s Day to lose ground on fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United have struggled to find any consistency under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to heap pressure on the Norwegian head coach.

The retired striker signed Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Swansea City winger Daniel James in the summer.

However, the summer additions have been unable to elevate Manchester United to another level to challenge Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Chelsea FC.

Speaking during a question and answer session on his Twitter profile, Ferdinand was asked to put forward some proposed transfer targets for the Red Devils.

With a heavy Napoli theme, Ferdinand suggested Napoli duo Koulibaly and Ruiz as well as Boca Juniors teenager Almendra.

Ferdinand wrote on his Twitter page: “CM – Fabián Ruiz. CB –
@kkoulibaly26. Wildcard: CM – Agustin Almendra @AgustinAlmendr5.”

The BT Sport pundit went on to suggest another former Napoli player in the shape of Cavani to bolster their attack.

Ferdinand posted: “Just thinking…. I would 100% go & get
@ECavaniOfficial (Edinson Cavani).

“Huge experience, Goalscorer, Work Ethic & Great Pro who the younger players in the squad would learn a lot from! Thoughts?!”

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013 when Ferdinand was still a regular under Sir Alex Ferguson.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Mikel Arteta
Nicolas Pepe explains what’s changed at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
‘I feel good’: Forgotten Man United man aiming for return under Solskjaer
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand makes claim about the current Liverpool FC squad
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United in FA Cup
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Piers Morgan raves about ‘sensational’ Arsenal forward
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Cup 2020: Nadal, Djokovic, Thiem, Medvedev, Tsitsipas headline new event
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘We’re going to try’: Mikel Arteta issues Arsenal update on January signings
Gary Lineker
‘Good heavens’: Gary Lineker raves about Liverpool FC star
ScoopDragon Football News Network