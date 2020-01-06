Man United no longer keen on signing 22-year-old midfielder – report

Man United are no longer interested in signing Sean Longstaff from Man United, say reports

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 6 January 2020, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United have cooled their interest in signing Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United, according to reports in the British media.

Website Goal, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Red Devils are no longer keen on signing the 22-year-old midfielder from their Premier League rivals.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move to sign Longstaff last summer but a deal failed to materialise as the Englishman ended up staying at St James’ Park.

Longstaff has made nine Premier League starts and five appearances from the bench for the Magpies so far this term.

It is claimed in the same article that it was Longstaff himself who actually rejected the advances of Manchester United in the summer in favour of staying at St James’ Park.

And the story concludes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that it would be “futile” to make another move to try and sign Longstaff so soon after their failed attempts last summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their League Cup semi-final first-leg tie against Manchester City on Tuesday night at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils played out a goalless draw with Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

