Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Man United’s January transfer plans

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has once again insisted that he is not expecting Manchester United to make many signings in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are being linked with a host of players this month as they look to strengthen their squad and boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

It has been something of a disappointing season for Manchester United so far under Solskjaer, with the Red Devils having failed to produce consistent displays in the Premier League.

They currently find themselves behind Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish and with an uphill task before them if they want to reach the Champions League spots before the season is out.

It remains to be seen what players will come and go at Old Trafford during the January transfer window, and Solskjaer was typically coy when quizzed about his plans for the window before the home clash with Norwich City on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “We’ve still got the same thoughts we had a month ago.

“We’ve got the players we have, we’re working with the ones we have and, if something happens, we’ll tell you.

“I can’t say yes or no [to players coming or going] but I wouldn’t expect many ins and outs.”

Manchester United will take on Wolves in their FA Cup third-round replay at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, before they travel to Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game next weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip