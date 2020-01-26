Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops January transfer hint for Man United fans

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has once again insisted that Manchester United are still working on the possibility of making “one or two” signings in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of potential signings this month as Solskjaer looks to try and add to his squad before the second part of the season.

Manchester United have been struggling to find consistent form in recent weeks, and the Red Devils have lost three of their last four outings in the Premier League.

Their stuttering form has inevitably led to speculation that they could be set to splash the cash in the January transfer window, but there are yet to be any new additions as the clock ticks down towards the deadline.

Now, Solskjaer has once again moved to reassure Red Devils fans that the club are actively looking to bring in new signings this month.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday ahead of the FA Cup clash against Tranmere Rovers, Solskjaer said: “It [the squad] is stretched, but of course we’re getting players back after the break as well, so we will be better off with a break.

“We’re still working on one or two things [in the transfer window], so let’s see if the club can get it over the line.”

Manchester United will travel to Tranmere in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

After that, they will prepare for the return leg of their League Cup semi-final clash after having lost the first leg 1-0.

