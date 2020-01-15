Man United eye potential swoop for 30-year-old Germany star – report

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Thomas Muller's situation at Bayern Munich, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 15 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are monitoring Muller’s situation as the German striker nears an apparent exit at the Allianz Arena.

The same article states that Manchester United have been watching Muller and they could try to make bid in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Muller has fallen down the pecking order at the Bundesliga champions to fuel speculation surrounding his future.

The Sun go on to report that the 30-year-old could still leave Bayern despite Hans-Dieter Flick replacing Niko Kovac at the German club.

The article reveals that Muller almost moved to Manchester United during Louis van Gaal’s stint in charge of the club after the Red Devils submitted an £85m bid.

Muller has scored 190 goals in 510 games in all competitions during a 11-year senior career at Bayern.

Back in 2015, the experienced German striker signed a new deal, which is set to run until 2021.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign a new striker after selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer.

The Red Devils have been heavily reliant on England star Marcus Rashford this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham admits he’s been impressed by ‘fantastic’ Chelsea FC youngster
Reece James
‘The real deal’: BBC Sport pundit raves about 20-year-old Chelsea FC star
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard opens up to Chelsea FC fans about Ross Barkley
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United to make £65m bid for 25-year-old this week – report
BBC pundit claims 22-year-old is ‘carrying’ Man United
BBC pundit claims 22-year-old is ‘carrying’ Man United
Pep Guardiola
Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020 preview: Nadal tops seeds, but Djokovic favourite for record eighth
Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal defender is backing Lacazette to step up under Arteta
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
Alisson Becker sends message to Liverpool FC star Roberto Firmino
ScoopDragon Football News Network