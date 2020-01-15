Man United eye potential swoop for 30-year-old Germany star – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are monitoring Muller’s situation as the German striker nears an apparent exit at the Allianz Arena.

The same article states that Manchester United have been watching Muller and they could try to make bid in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Muller has fallen down the pecking order at the Bundesliga champions to fuel speculation surrounding his future.

The Sun go on to report that the 30-year-old could still leave Bayern despite Hans-Dieter Flick replacing Niko Kovac at the German club.

The article reveals that Muller almost moved to Manchester United during Louis van Gaal’s stint in charge of the club after the Red Devils submitted an £85m bid.

Muller has scored 190 goals in 510 games in all competitions during a 11-year senior career at Bayern.

Back in 2015, the experienced German striker signed a new deal, which is set to run until 2021.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign a new striker after selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer.

The Red Devils have been heavily reliant on England star Marcus Rashford this term.

