Man United could sign German midfielder in Paul Pogba deal – report

Manchester United could sign Toni Kroos if Paul Pogba moves to Real Madrid in a cash-plus-player deal, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Pogba is desperate to leave Manchester United to start a new chapter in his career following a disappointing stint at Old Trafford.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are eager to offload the France international and his Manchester United team-mates are convinced Pogba will leave.

According to the same story, Pogba is hoping to quit Manchester United in order to pursue silverware with a club in a better position to challenge for top honours.

The Sun go on to add that La Liga giants Real Madrid are the most likely destination for the World Cup winner at the end of the Premier League season.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United have held a long-term interest in Kroos and the German star could be shipped out to make room for Pogba.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to bitter rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on New Year’s Day following goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Red Devils recently confirmed that Pogba will be sidelined for at least a month with an ankle problem.

