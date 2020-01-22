Sky Sports pundit predicts Man United v Burnley

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to be held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to try and return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC at the weekend.

That result at Anfield has further dampened Manchester United’s hopes of finishing in the top four this season, with the Reds currently behind Chelsea FC in the table.

Manchester United have won three of their last five games in the Premier League but they have struggled to find consistent form all season.

Burnley, meanwhile, head into the game having lost four of their last five in the top flight.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing Manchester United to be held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in front of their home fans on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “How do we work out Burnley? They are average at best but managed to drag out a result against Leicester.

“Sean Dyche demands passion and commitment from his team, but this was always the fabric of what Burnley were good at.

“What is their reaction to the big clubs? What are we going to see and what are we going to get? This is why they are in and around the bottom three.

“Man United were awful but came into it in the last 20 minutes against Liverpool. They probably did better than a lot expected.

“I think Burnley can go there and upset them. Chris Wood scored his goal and then Ashley Westwood nicked it against Leicester. I see an awkwardness around this once again.”

Manchester United will return to League Cup action next week when they travel to The Etihad for the return leg of their League Cup semi-final tie against Manchester City.

The Red Devils will then host Wolves in the Premier League at Old Trafford on 1 February.

