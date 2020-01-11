Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Norwich

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to return to winning ways with a much-needed victory over Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils slumped to an embarrassing 3-1 loss to bitter rivals Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The 20-time English champions played out a goalless draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round last week.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Arsenal in their last Premier League fixture at The Emirates on New Year’s Day to highlight their poor recent performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils boss will be hoping for a reprieve when his Manchester United side take on the Premier League’s basement club Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Norwich are unbeaten in their last two games following stalemates with Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Carrow Road.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to beat Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

“United are too easy to play against,” Lawrenson wrote in his BBC Sport column. “They have got some talented players up front but they cannot do anything if they are starved of service – you could have Bobby Charlton, George Best and Denis Law up there, but they cannot play without the ball.

“Defensively they are poor, and overall they look like a bang-average football team.

“Their problem is they will always be compared to the great United teams of the past, so they appear even worse.

“They should still have enough to beat the Premier League’s bottom side at Old Trafford, though, especially because Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is an injury doubt.

“With him in the side, if Norwich can create chances then I would back him to score. Without him, I am not sure where the Canaries’ goals are going to come from.

“So I am going with a United win. If they lose or draw this game, then I am not really sure where they would go next, or what the thinking would be behind the scenes.”

Manchester United were 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture at Carrow Road back in October.

Goals from Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial sealed three points from Manchester United.

Manchester United are in fifth spot and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

Solskjaer’s side ended up in sixth position in the Premier League table last term.

