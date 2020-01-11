Sky Sports pundit predicts Man United v Norwich

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils head into the game fresh from their disappointing 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final clash on Tuesday night.

Manchester United are also aiming to bounce back in the Premier League after they were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal at The Emirates in their most recent top-flight outing.

The Red Devils have struggled to produce consistent form for most of the campaign and they are currently down in fifth position in the Premier League table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

However, former Arsenal star Nicholas is tipping the Red Devils to claim all three points and keep themselves in the race for Champions League qualification when they host Norwich this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “Normally this would be the banker of the weekend. I feel Manchester United will win, but after seeing how poor they were against Arsenal, Wolves, and then the embarrassingly shocking performance against Manchester City, it will be a close-run clash.

“Anthony Martial is back, Jesse Lingard got a game under his belt, and Marcus Rashford scored again. Just with the presence in attack, United will win, but this is not going to be as easy as what you might think.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer especially, although I credit him for the way he handles situations regarding media and what not, if he does not get the results he is out anyway, so he accepts the position he is in.

“They will get over the line but at the back, United are poor also which means Teemu Pukki or Todd Cantwell could score.”

Manchester United will play Wolves in their FA Cup third-round replay next week before a crunch trip to Liverpool FC in the Premier League next weekend. They will then host Burnley in the English top flight.

