Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Bruno Fernandes will play in Man United v Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes is fit and ready to play for Manchester United ahead of the visit of Wolves on Saturday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 31 January 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes is “fit and ready to play” ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are set to complete a deal to sign Fernandes after Manchester United confirmed they had agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

The Portugal international will be tasked with adding more creativity and goals to the Manchester United midfield in the absence of World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

Fernandes has scored eight goals and has made seven assists in 17 appearances in the Portuguese top flight to highlight his ability to have an impact from midfield.

Manchester United will welcome sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers in a must-win game for Solskjaer’s side if the Red Devils entertain hopes of finishing in the top four.

Speaking at his post-match media conference at The Etihad after Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final, Solskjaer was asked whether Fernandes could feature against Wolves.

He replied: “Let’s get the contract signed and medical done but the boy is fit and ready to play, I would presume. Let’s see if we can get it done tomorrow.”

Solskjaer added: “I’m not sure. I know we need more goals.

“I know, if we get Bruno over the line, he’ll score and create. Let’s talk on Friday [the last day of the transfer window].”

Manchester United are in fifth spot and six points adrift of Chelsea FC.

The Red Devils could have the chance to reduce Chelsea FC’s advantage to three points on Saturday if Leicester beat the Blues in the early kick off at the King Power Stadium.

