Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Wolves

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure their place in the FA Cup fourth round on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will welcome Wolves to Old Trafford after the two Premier League sides played out a goalless draw in their third-round clash at Molineux last week.

Manchester United registered their first victory of 2020 at the weekend after Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side were emphatic 4-0 winners against Norwich City.

Their third-round replay will be their third meeting of the season so far after Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at Wolves in their second league fixture of the season.

Manchester United haven’t won a trophy since Jose Mourinho led the 20-time English champions to the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season in charge.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Red Devils to move one step closer to reaching the FA Cup final by beating Wolves in their third-round replay at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

“Manchester United have scored four times in their last two home league games, but I feel two might be enough to see them through to the fourth Round against a Wolves side who have gone a bit cold in front of goal in recent weeks – just two scored in their last four winless games,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The original tie 10 days ago at Molineux was a disappointing affair, but I would be surprised if we saw a similar game at Old Trafford.

“When they are on song, United have pace and quality in abundance, although they remain light on numbers and class in midfield. I expect United to win a cracking Cup tie and go into the weekend game at Anfield on the front foot.”

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Arsenal in their first Premier League game of 2020 before a goalless draw with Wolves in the third-round tie.

Manchester City were 3-1 winners against Manchester United in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup before the Red Devils thrashed Norwich City at Old Trafford at the weekend.

