Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Wolves

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Wolves to hold Manchester United to a goalless draw in their clash at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Red Devils are preparing to welcome Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to Old Trafford as they look to get their form in the Premier League back on track.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side head into the game after having been knocked out of the League Cup by Manchester City at the semi-final stage on Wednesday night, despite their 1-0 win at The Etihad.

Manchester United also impressed as they booked their spot in the FA Cup fifth round last weekend with a 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.

However, the Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight in recent weeks, and they have only won two of their last five in the Premier League.

And former Liverpool FC star Owen is tipping Wolves to hold Manchester United to a frustrating draw in Saturday evening’s clash at Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Manchester United were very poor at home to Burnley in their last home league game and since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as permanent manager back in March, his side have lost more league games (12) than they have won (11). That is a worrying statistic for any United fan.

“Wolves have conceded the first goal in their last eight league games but there was little between these sides in the two recent FA Cup ties between the clubs and I don’t think we will see many goals at the weekend.

“One goal might be enough to split the sides, but I feel it will be a point apiece.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and six points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

