Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Wolves

Michael Owen looks ahead to Man United's home clash with Wolves on Saturday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 31 January 2020, 00:15 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Wolves to hold Manchester United to a goalless draw in their clash at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Red Devils are preparing to welcome Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to Old Trafford as they look to get their form in the Premier League back on track.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side head into the game after having been knocked out of the League Cup by Manchester City at the semi-final stage on Wednesday night, despite their 1-0 win at The Etihad.

Manchester United also impressed as they booked their spot in the FA Cup fifth round last weekend with a 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.

However, the Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight in recent weeks, and they have only won two of their last five in the Premier League.

And former Liverpool FC star Owen is tipping Wolves to hold Manchester United to a frustrating draw in Saturday evening’s clash at Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Manchester United were very poor at home to Burnley in their last home league game and since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as permanent manager back in March, his side have lost more league games (12) than they have won (11). That is a worrying statistic for any United fan.

“Wolves have conceded the first goal in their last eight league games but there was little between these sides in the two recent FA Cup ties between the clubs and I don’t think we will see many goals at the weekend.

“One goal might be enough to split the sides, but I feel it will be a point apiece.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and six points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Martin Keown
‘A joy to watch’: Martin Keown raves about Arsenal starlet
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal handed injury boost ahead of Burnley trip – report
Frank Lampard
Pat Nevin makes prediction about Chelsea FC signings this week
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
‘Like a new signing’: BBC pundit raves about Liverpool FC star after 2-0 win at West Ham
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to beat Man United to double deal – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I think about Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Djokovic beats Federer to reach 100th win over top-five player
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I think about Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes open admission to Man United fans about Paul Pogba
ScoopDragon Football News Network