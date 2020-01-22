Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Burnley

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Burnley to hold Manchester United to a score draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Manchester United will be eager to return to winning ways against Burnley after losing 2-0 to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Virgil van Dijk broke the deadlock in the 14th minute for the hosts before Egypt international Mohamed Salah ended his goal drought against Manchester United with a superb solo goal.

Manchester United missed out on the chance to cut Chelsea FC’s lead to two points after the fourth-placed team lost 1-0 to Newcastle United a day earlier.

The Red Devils have only managed to win one of their Premier League games in 2020 so far, routing Norwich City 4-0 at Old Trafford 10 days ago.

Burnley ended their four-game losing run with a 2-1 victory over third-placed Leicester City after goals from Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is tipping Burnley to secure a point against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

“I was at Anfield on Sunday to watch Liverpool play Manchester United and, if the Reds had won that game 4-0, then United could not really have complained,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made a bright start but only really started playing in the second half – they were really just swept away and there were times when I looked at them and thought ‘what league are United in?’

“Obviously things should be very different in this game, but the onus will be on United to attack, and Burnley will offer them a test in a different way.

“The Clarets will be invigorated from their great win at the weekend when they came back from a goal down to beat Leicester, and I have a feeling they will make life difficult for United.”

Sean Dyche’s side lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor following goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on 28 December.

Rashford is set to be sidelined for up to two months with a double fracture in his back after the England striker suffered the injury in their FA Cup third-round replay last week.

