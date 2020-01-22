Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Burnley

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to return to winning ways against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only managed to record one Premier League victory in the calendar year so far after a 4-0 win over Norwich City.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to bitter rivals Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday evening to miss out on the chance to move to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah secured three points for the Premier League leaders in what was a strange game at Anfield.

Liverpool FC battered Manchester United in spells but the visitors put the runaway leaders under pressure for the final 30 minutes of the north-west derby.

Manchester United will take on a Burnley side that ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over third-placed Leicester City at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Chris Wood and Ashley Westwood cancelled out Harvey Barnes’ first-half opener to help Sean Dyche’s side secure a vital three points to give them some breathing space.

Former Red Devils striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a straightforward win against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

“United looked like getting steamrollered by Liverpool for much of the first half at Anfield on Sunday, but they improved as the game progressed and had their opportunities to equalise in the second half against the runaway league leaders,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Burnley have failed to score in the first 45 minutes of their last 11 league games, but they came from behind to pick up maximum points against Leicester at Turf Moor on Sunday in a second-half performance which was characteristic of the side that Sean Dyche has built – honest, energetic and passionate.

“We now know Marcus Rashford will be out for a long period. It is for others to stand up and be counted in a United shirt.”

Manchester United are in fifth position in the Premier League table despite losing three times in their last six games.

