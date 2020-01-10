Michael Owen gives his prediction for Man United v Norwich

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a much-needed win against Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be desperate to restore the feel-good factor following a disappointing run of results in domestic competitions.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Arsenal at The Emirates on New Year’s Day to make a disappointing start to 2020.

Manchester City were 3-1 winners against Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coming under increasing pressure following their disappointing run of results amid speculation about his future.

The Red Devils have won three of their last six Premier League games, while Norwich are winless in their last six top-flight outings.

The Canaries are rooted to the bottom of the table despite some promising performances and arguably harsh results in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United striker Owen believes that the Red Devils should have enough to beat Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday.

“Norwich have dropped 14 points from winning positions so far this term having conceded a late equaliser to Crystal Palace in their last home league game,” Owen told BetVictor.

“United were no match for neighbours City at Old Trafford in the League Cup semi-final first leg this week, but they did restore some pride in the second half, and I would be surprised if they didn’t get back to winning ways against a Canaries side who currently prop up the division.”

Manchester United are in fifth position in the Premier League table and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last six top-flight outings at Old Trafford to keep their top-four bid alive.

Manchester United finished in sixth spot last term.

