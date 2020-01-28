Man United will consider sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if results don’t improve – report

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United will consider sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the club’s results do not improve, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils manager’s future remains under scrutiny following a stop-start season so far under the Norwegian.

Manchester United booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round in style on Sunday thanks to a thumping 6-0 win against Tranmere Rovers.

However, their form in the Premier League has left Solskjaer under intense pressure in recent weeks, with the Red Devils having lost three of their last four outings in the top flight.

According to the same report, England boss Gareth Southgate would be the leading candidate to take over from Solskjaer if the Norwegian is sacked before the end of the season.

The same story says that Manchester United’s woeful form is “causing concern” at Old Trafford and the Red Devils are prepared to sack Solskjaer if things do not improve.

Manchester United are currently preparing for their League Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at The Etihad on Wednesday night after having lost the first leg 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will then take on Wolves at home in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

