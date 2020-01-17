Sky Sports pundit predicts Newcastle United v Chelsea FC

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 3-1 win over Newcastle United in Saturday night’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

The Blues head into the game looking to try and continue their push towards a top-four finish after their 3-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Frank Lampard’s men are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification, and they are five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United heading into this weekend’s round of games.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are down in 13th place in the table, having won just one of their last five games in the top flight.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas is fully expecting to see the west London side claim all three points when they travel north for Saturday’s evening kick-off in the Premier League.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “I have never seen injuries like it at Newcastle. It may have been Rochdale but Steve Bruce wanted his side to get through.

“He is not particularly fighting a relegation battle but how things could materialise could mean that they end up doing so. There is still a lot of work to done.

“Newcastle are sitting on 26 points and may need 40 to survive – we are looking at around four wins and two draws. They may have to play this like an away game.

“The fans will not like it but they are down to the bare bones. Chelsea are strong away from home and can hit on the counter-attack if Newcastle leave that option open.

“Chelsea will want to keep the gap to Wolves, Manchester United, Sheffield United, Tottenham and Arsenal. They will not want to go too inconsistent, as they will be concerned again.”

After Saturday’s game, Chelsea FC will switch their focus towards their preparations for their crunch Premier League showdown with London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues claimed a 2-1 win over the Gunners when the teams met at The Emirates back in December.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip