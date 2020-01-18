Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Newcastle v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games to rebuild some decent form under club legend Frank Lampard.

Chelsea FC were 3-0 winners against Burnley last time out to cement fourth spot in the Premier League table.

Lampard’s men have a five-point advantage over Manchester United ahead of Saturday evening’s trip to St James’ Park.

Newcastle are winless in their last four Premier League games, causing them to drop down to 13th position in the table under Steve Bruce.

The Magpies risk being sucked into the relegation battle unless Newcastle can end their run of games without a win.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday.

“Chelsea swatted Burnley aside pretty easily last time out and this is a good opportunity for them to build on that,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“All the other teams who are just below them in the Premier League are looking inconsistent and it would be a good time for the Blues to kick on.

“Newcastle put Rochdale away easily enough in the FA Cup this week but they have lost their two previous Premier League games at St James’ Park and I don’t see that run ending this weekend.”

N’Golo Kante is expected to be fit to face Newcastle after the World Cup winner sat out their 3-0 win over Burnley last weekend.

Marcos Alonso is unlikely to be available due to injury.

Chelsea FC have the fourth best record on the road in the Premier League this season.

In fact, only Liverpool FC have earned more points away from home than Chelsea FC.

