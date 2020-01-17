Michael Owen states his prediction for Newcastle v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to beat Newcastle United in an entertaining clash at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

The Blues were 3-0 winners against Burnley at Stamford Bridge last weekend to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Frank Lampard’s men have cemented fourth position in the Premier League table thanks to recent run of results.

Chelsea FC haven’t lost a top-flight fixture since a 2-0 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

Newcastle are in danger of being sucked into the relegation battle following a run of four games without a win.

The Magpies are five points above the relegation zone with 16 games left to play this season.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Newcastle in a high-scoring game at St James’ Park in Saturday’s late kick-off.

“A very good point for Newcastle at Molineux at the weekend but I’m not convinced they will be able to build on that result against a Chelsea side who were far too good for a disappointing Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Blues are unbeaten in four and have kept clean sheets in their last couple of games. They can just edge out United in what promises to be an entertaining clash at St James’ Park.”

Chelsea FC have won their last three Premier League games against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Marcos Alonso’s goal secured a 1-0 win for the Blues against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

The Blues haven’t won the Premier League title since Antonio Conte’s first season in charge in 2016-17.

The west London side are on course to qualify for the Champions League for the fourth successive season despite changing their manager three times.

