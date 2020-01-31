‘One last big push’: Harry Maguire sends message to Man United ahead of Wolves clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Harry Maguire has asked for “one last big push” from his team-mates before the winter break ahead of Manchester United’s home clash against Wolves on Saturday.

The Red Devils secured a morale-boosting 1-0 win against Manchester City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

Although Manchester United exited the competition following a 3-2 aggregate loss, the Red Devils can take plenty of positives after beating their derby rivals for the second time this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will welcome Wolves in what is a must-win game at Old Trafford on Saturday if Manchester United want to remain within touching distance of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Red Devils are six points adrift of Chelsea FC and level on points with Wolves ahead of their Old Trafford clash.

Speaking to Sky Sports following Nemanja Matic’s winner in a 1-0 victory at Manchester City, Manchester United captain Maguire issued a rallying cry to his team-mates.

“Yeah, it is really important,” Maguire said. “We have one last big push before the lads can put their feet up and have a little rest, which I do feel we need.

“I think you saw in the second half that we looked a bit tired in our pressing. It is one last big push, we need a big result against Wolves, we need to come out fighting and put on a good performance.”

Manchester United were 6-0 winners against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend to bounce back from successive losses to Liverpool FC and Burnley.

The Red Devils could finish Saturday three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC if Leicester beat Frank Lampard’s side and Manchester United beat Wolves.

Solskjaer’s side will return from their winter break with a trip to Chelsea FC on Monday 17 February.

