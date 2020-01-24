Phil Neville urges Man United to stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Phil Neville has urged Manchester United to stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, adding that he can see some signs of progress under the Norwegian.

Manchester United suffered their fourth defeat of the calendar year so far with a 2-0 loss to relegation-threatened Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez secured a surprise win for Burnley as Manchester United striker Anthony Martial was wasteful in front of goal in the absence of Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United have lost to Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Burnley in the Premier League in 2020 so far, while the Red Devils have also lost to Manchester City in the League Cup.

Solskjaer is coming under pressure following a run of 19 losses in 41 games in charge of Manchester United after the Norwegian replaced Jose Mourinho back in December.

Remarkably, his predecessor didn’t lose his 19th game until his 118th fixture in charge of the 20-time English champions.

Former Manchester United defender Neville is adamant that the Red Devils should persevere with Solskjaer despite Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss to Burnley.

“It’s a massive concern. [But] I think they’ve got to stick with him,” Neville told Match Of The Day on Wednesday night.

“The squad looks light. I think they need two signings in this window to have any success this season.

“There are bits I see in them which makes me think they’re progressing but it’s just that lack of quality overall.”

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table and six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC despite the Blues dropping points in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday night.

